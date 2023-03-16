Mattie’s Call issued for missing 14-year-old Clayton County girl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kamari Gibbons was last seen around 6 p.m. March 15 at 7124 Southlake Pkwy.

Gibbons is described as a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a a black hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. Gibbons has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression.

Anyone who has contact with Kamari Gibbons is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

