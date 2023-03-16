Positively Georgia
Mattie’s Call issued for missing 14-year-old Clayton County girl

Kamari Gibbons
Kamari Gibbons(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kamari Gibbons was last seen around 6 p.m. March 15 at 7124 Southlake Pkwy.

Gibbons is described as a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a a black hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. Gibbons has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression.

Anyone who has contact with Kamari Gibbons is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

