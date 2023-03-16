Positively Georgia
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Gwinnett

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A serious multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of I-85 in Gwinnett County for hours Thursday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol says Thursday morning at 8 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-85 northbound near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Gwinnett. Upon arrival, all six northbound lanes were blocked with at least ten vehicles involved, including a tractor-trailer. Two of the vehicles were overturned and one driver had to be pulled from the wreckage by Gwinnett Fire and suffered a serious head injury and was transported to Northside Gwinnett hospital in critical condition. There were at least three more complaints of injuries.

Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit responded to assist with the investigation. A detour was set up to flush northbound traffic from I-85 onto Old Peachtree Road and Sugarloaf Parkway.

Two lanes reopened around 11:30 a.m. Traffic is moving but it is still slow going.

Gwinnett County AIU is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

