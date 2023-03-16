New Atlanta restaurant uses innovative technologies to make high quality food fast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new restaurant from Rosendale Concepts is opening in bustling downtown Atlanta this month.

The R3 menu rotates seasonally, filled with delectable dishes created using innovative technologies and sustainable cooking methods. You won’t find grills, fryers, or even vent hoods in this restaurant, as they utilize all-electric equipment paired with sous vide cooking methods.

R3 Rosendale Concepts in Atlanta (Catherine Catoura)

Certified Master Chef Rich Rosendale says that not only do their methods lower costs, but also leads to lower heat buildup and less injuries, more consistent quality, a smaller kitchen footprint, and reduced energy consumption.

From pizzas and lobster rolls at lunch to pot roasts and clams at dinner, R3 has a variety of dishes and cocktails sure to be popular among the downtown Atlanta dining scene.

The public grand opening will be Friday, March 17, with live music filling the air from 6-10pm both Friday and Saturday.

If you would like to submit suggestions for future events happening around Atlanta, send an email to catherine.catoura@wanf.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.