Police: Body of 21-year-old woman found in burned-out car; man charged

Prosecutors have charged a suspect with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. (Source: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Prosecutors charged a suspect Wednesday with murder after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a burned-out car in Hawaii.

Police said 25-year-old Samuel Jones is accused of killing Laulusa and setting a car on fire at Mililani High School on Monday.

The body of the woman, later identified by family as Jordan Laulusa, was found after witnesses reported a car fire in the parking lot of the high school.

Laulusa’s family said she died from a stab wound to her neck.

Hawaii Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes said witnesses told officers that they noticed a man around the burning car before taking off from the scene.

The witnesses also said they noticed he was carrying some sort of blade or weapon while walking away from the car. They reportedly followed the man until officers arrived.

According to KHNL, Laulusa was a supply specialist in the Hawaii Army National Guard since 2019.

A memorial for Laulusa has been set up along the fence at Mililani High, with balloons, flowers, and signs that say, “Until we meet again.”

Jones’ bail was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

