Raising Cane’s opens Thursday in Dacula on Braselton Hwy

Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's(Raising Restaurants, LLC / MGN)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All the fun starts Thursday in Dacula for the grand opening of Raising Cane’s at the Hamilton Mill Creek Plaza in Gwinnett County.

There will be a celebration with a giveaway to give 20 lucky people ages 13 and older free Cane’s for a year, as well as the first 100 customers in line will get a limited edition Raising Cane’s shirt.

The members of the Dacula Chamber of Commerce and city council will do the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and present a check to Millcreek High School Foundation, which supports local students with scholarships and helps further academic development.

Come join the celebration at 3845 Braselton Hwy, across from Duncan Creek Park, where there will be a live DJ who will be on-site keeping the energy high from 7 a.m. to noon and again from 4-7 p.m. for evening diners.

This is the second location in Georgia and will open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and midnight.

“We’re excited to open the second Raising Cane’s in Georgia and introduce our ONE LOVE® to everyone in the Dacula community,” said Raising Cane’s General Manager Jamie Brightharp. “We have a ton of Caniacs across the South, so it’s only a matter of time before they’re flocking to this Restaurant!”

The community is invited to celebrate with ONE LOVE, says Raising Cane’s officials.

