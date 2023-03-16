Restaurant Report Card: Hai Authentic Chinese fails with 50 points

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just off North Decatur Road in DeKalb County, Atlanta News First uncovered critical health violations at a popular Asian restaurant.

Hai Authentic Chinese failed with 50 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says four employees failed to wash hands before chopping vegetables, an employee prepared raw chicken in a metal bowl on top of trash can and another dumped cooked chicken into a pan on top of trash can.

“Actually, it’s an empty trash can so we don’t use it,” Hai Authentic Chinese Manager Abdul Azis said.

Azis said he is correcting the violations and retraining his staff. Still, we spotted one infraction he missed; an old inspection score of 87 and a “B” was posted. After pointing out the problem, the manager immediately posted the current inspection report of 50 and a “U” in public view.

We have one update to tell you about this week: Asian Fusion on Winters Chapel Road in Dunwoody earned 99 points on a re-inspection.

Madrid Spanish Taverna on Canton Street in Roswell scored a 100 on their last inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They were also recently recognized by the Spanish Embassy as an authentic Spanish restaurant in the United States. They’ve been in business for a couple of years and the owners have roots in Spain, so they bring in quality ingredients from their homeland and import Spanish wines as well. On Thursday evenings, you can enjoy a great meal and watch a flamenco dancer entertain patrons. They will be hosting a Spanish celebration at the restaurant called La Feria De Abril April 22.

You can start with the Spanish meatballs on the menu. They also serve delicious paella, beef short rib over a bed of mashed potatoes, shrimp and garlic bread, and stuffed peppers with beef and Manchego cheese. Plus, you can wash it down with Sangria. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.