Former UGA star Jalen Carter pleads no contest related to fatal crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former UGA star Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest to the charges in connection to the crash that killed a teammate and UGA staffer on Jan. 15.

Jalen Carter resolved all charges against him Thursday morning by entering no contest to two misdemeanor traffic violations, which were reckless driving and racing.

He was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service, as well as complete a state-approved defensive driving course.

Jalen chose not to contest the charges brought against him by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in order to resolve this matter in the most efficient manner possible. By entering this plea the State will not be able to bring any additional charges against him for conduct alleged to have occurred on Jan. 15.

“We are happy that we were able to work with the Solicitor General’s office to reach a resolution that was fair and just and based on the evidence in this case. Mr. Carter continues to grieve the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for continued healing for injured friends,” attorney Kim T. Stephens wrote in a statement.

RELATED STORIES:

Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, posts bond on charges in fatal crash

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter booked, released from jail

What are the charges facing Jalen Carter?

UGA football staffer drunk, driving 104 mph before deadly crash, police say

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.