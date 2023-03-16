Video shows school bus with major damage after crash in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a crash involving a school bus in DeKalb County.

Police said the crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near Stephenson Road and Rockbridge Road.

Our Atlanta News First Chopper flew over the scene of the crash where you can see a school bus with major front end damage stopped in a wooded area along the roadway. You can also see debris from the bus scattered in the woods.

There were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash. The condition of the bus driver is not yet known.

“I am waiting on condition of the bus driver as well as confirming if other vehicles were involved,” officials said.

