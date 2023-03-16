Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Video shows school bus with major damage after crash in DeKalb County

OFFICIALS: The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near Stephenson Road and Rockbridge Road.
DeKalb school bus crash
DeKalb school bus crash(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a crash involving a school bus in DeKalb County.

Police said the crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near Stephenson Road and Rockbridge Road.

Our Atlanta News First Chopper flew over the scene of the crash where you can see a school bus with major front end damage stopped in a wooded area along the roadway. You can also see debris from the bus scattered in the woods.

There were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash. The condition of the bus driver is not yet known.

“I am waiting on condition of the bus driver as well as confirming if other vehicles were involved,” officials said.

Our Atlanta News First Chopper flew over the scene of the crash where you can see a school stopped in a wooded area along the roadway.

Atlanta News First will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
DCSO
‘It was a gang hit’ 4 suspects in Douglasville house party murder in court
A man is dead after a shootout with deputies in Pickens County.
Man killed in shootout with Pickens County officers identified

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: Hai Authentic Chinese fails with 50 points
Georgia Department of Transportation closing “flex lanes” on Georgia 400
Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder in Carroll County
Bill barring medical treatment of transgender minors in Georgia nears passage