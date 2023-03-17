Positively Georgia
14-year-old boy with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County

DeMarrion Vaughn
DeMarrion Vaughn(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is searchig for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the 800th block of Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro after reports of a missing person.

Once officers arrived at the location they learned 14-year-old DeMarrion Vaughn left the area for unknown reasons around 6:30 p.m.

DaMarrion has been diagnosed with a mental illness, police said. He is described as a young black male, with black hair, and brown eyes, stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Officials said DaMarrion was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. His direction of travel is not yet known.

If you have any information about his whereabout contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

