Atlanta legend ‘Sasha The Diva’ to host, produce new show on Peachtree TV

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta radio legend Sasha The Diva will host a new show on Peachtree TV.

Sasha will host “My Real Life” which will premiere Mar. 29 at 8 p.m. Sasha will showcase some of the city’s celebrities, influencers and businesspeople, and give the world a peak into their real day-to-day lives to demystify the celebrity world.

The radio personality, with more than 30 years in the business is best known for her flamboyant style and larger than life personality.

Sasha has appeared in a host of movies and tv films from “The Gospel,” “The Sound of Christmas,” “Daddy’s Little Girls,” and Lifetime’s “Lust” produced by Bishop TD Jakes. She has also helmed her own television show “Makeover Manor” and has appeared in “R&B Diva’s Atlanta,” “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Iyanla Fix My Life”.

Mike Smith, Station Manager for Peachtree TV said the announcement is a win-win for everyone.

“We are more than excited to be working with such a well-known and driven person like Sasha. By blending reality and talk show formats, Sasha has come up with something new and different that we really believe will appeal to viewers,” said Peachtree TV Station Manager Mike Smith.

Peachtree TV sister company Swirl Films is assisting with bringing Sasha’s vision to life by serving as producers for the project.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROGRAMMING COMING TO PEACHTREE TV:

CELEBRITY MAMAS CHECK IN (Premieres, Monday, March 27th at 8pm EST) – Our cameras roll as we follow the mothers of some of today’s hottest superstars as they check items off their bucket lists. Hosted by Trina Braxton of the iconic Braxton family, this show will take viewers along for fun outings with mothers of superstars such as The Game, Nicki Minaj, Meagan Good, NBA Young Boy and more!

BURY THE HATCHET (Premieres, Tuesday, March 28th at 8pm EST) – This court show will bring two warring parties together to help them settle their beef. Hosted by Atlanta lawyer and influencer Cristyl Kimbrough serving as the judge and comedians Kelly Kellz, Henry Coleman and Angel Starks as the jury, the two groups will present their cases and the judge and jury will help them bury the hatchet.

BLACK FRIDAY REPORT (Premieres, Friday, March 31st at 8pm EST) – Hosted by Comedy Hype correspondent and social influencer Symphony Thompson, and executive produced by Michael “Killer Mike” Render, the show follows Symphony and a special celebrity guest as they experience some of the best black businesses Atlanta has to offer.

ATLANTA EATS (New time period premiere, Saturday, April 1st at 8pm EST) – Popular Atlanta radio host Steak Shapiro returns for another season of the city’s premiere show focusing on Atlanta restaurants. In its new move to prime time, the show takes viewers around Atlanta to get an inside look at some of the city’s best eateries.

MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE (Season 2 premiere, Sunday, March 26th at 8pm EST) – Broadcast journalism icon Monica Kaufman Pearson is back on the air and exclusively on Peachtree TV! Her warm, inquisitive and personable style of interviewing is showcased in the new series “One on One with Monica Pearson.” Moving into its second season, the show has featured interviews with country music sensation Jimmie Allen, comedians Jeff Foxworthy, Myra J and George Wallace, rapper Yung Joc, 3-time Grammy nominee Angie Stone, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former US Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and so many more! No matter the guest, Monica will go in depth with the names you know, giving the information you didn’t know.

WHO IS JACQUES JOHNSON? (Premieres Sunday, April 2nd at 11pm EST) – What happens when a wholesome, Atlanta performer seeks to enter the grimy world of the hip-hop music industry? We’ll find out as cameras follow aspiring artist Jacques Johnson on his quest to do things his way.

The new original programming will be followed by two hours of local news from 9pm to 11pm from sister station WANF (Atlanta News First). After their broadcast debut, all shows will stream on ANF+, the station’s free streaming app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. For more details visit www.peachtreetv.com.

