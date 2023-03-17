Atlanta Public Schools to host ‘Violence Prevention experience’ March 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is partnering with counseling organization Chris 180 to host a “Violence Prevention experience” March 25.

The P.A.C.E. (Parents Aiding Children Through Empowerment) Violence Prevention experience is aimed at stemming the teen gun violence occurring in metro Atlanta. Several teens have been killed in acts of gun violence in 2023.

Children who attend can access a “Brave Space” and “Relaxation Space.”

Parents who attend can attend two 30-minute sessions on parental support, gang involvement and other topics. They’ll also be able to sign up students for “additional programs and services.”

Chris 180 already serves 19 APS schools.

The event will be held at Benjamin E. Mays High School, at 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW. Registration is recommended, but not required. Parents can register here. The event begins at 2 p.m and both Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring will be in attendance.

