Celebrating St. Patrick's Day the right way
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First visit St. Paddy’s at Chateau Elan for a look into their St. Patrick’s Day menu.

Paddy’s Irish Pub bartender Ryan showed Atlanta News First’s Lana how to put a proper Guinness.

Give her the tricks and how to make sure you get the best results.

The pub also shared some of its St. Patrick’s Day specialty drinks and delicious Irish dishes.

They expect the place to be packed for St. Patrick’s Day with food trucks and only standing room for drinks.

