Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Def Leppard drummer attacked outside Florida hotel

FILE - Rick Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert.
FILE - Rick Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rick Allen, the drummer for Def Leppard, was attacked outside the South Florida hotel in which he was staying on Monday, authorities say.

Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert along with Motley Crue.

According to police, Allen was smoking a cigarette outside of the Four Seasons when the suspect allegedly ran out from the pillar he was hiding behind and attacked him.

The police report states the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley, then allegedly attacked a woman who ran out of the hotel to help Allen.

Hartley ran from the scene, according to witnesses. He was arrested at a nearby hotel where he was allegedly breaking car windows.

Officials said Hartley has been charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

The Def Leppard drummer, who lost his arm in a 1984 car accident, told police he wants to prosecute.

Hartley bailed out of the Broward County Jail on Tuesday and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | A Soggy St. Patrick’s Day
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill
Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
Tunnel of darkness | Callers plead for Georgia 400 tunnel lights’ repair

Latest News

Gwinnett School Board tables vote on controversial new sex ed curriculum
Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
Georgia Department of Transportation closing “flex lanes” on Georgia 400
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar
Biden hosting Irish prime minister on St. Patrick’s Day
The Wagner group may be short of fighters as it tries to encircle Bakhmut.
Ukraine: Wagner fighters struggle in Bakhmut
Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen that occurs naturally in the environment and is a...
Regulators monitor tritium leak at Minnesota nuclear plant