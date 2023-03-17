DeKalb Co. purchases 5K Girl Scout Cookies to benefit underserved communities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta got a special treat while selling their famous cookies we’ve all come to know and love.

Dekalb County government leaders recently purchased 5,000 boxes of the delicious treats to benefit girls in underserved DeKalb communities.

“We want to send a message to those parents who are trying to do the right thing to get their kids moving in the right direction, that they are not alone. And we want our children to know that we love and celebrate them,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

The funding from the county’s purchase of girl scout cookies will provide additional financial support for programs designed to promote academic success, leadership, financial literacy, and more.

“What the cookie program does is teaches the girls five leadership and life skills that they are going to use no matter what they do later in life. So they learn goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills which are transferable skills that they can use to be successful at anything they do later in life,” Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta CEO Amy Dosik said.

Local Girl Scouts will join DeKalb County and faith leaders Saturday morning to distribute the cookies and other food items to the less fortunate.

At the end of the day, proceeds from the county’s big purchase of cookies will help ensure that any girl who aspires to join girl scouts can fulfill that dream.

“There are many homes where young ladies and parents want their daughter to participate and just can’t afford it. So, revenue generated through this purchase will go towards helping scouting and supporting scouting in underserved communities here in DeKalb. County,” Thurmond said.

Beginning at 9 in the morning on Saturday, rain, or shine, 5,000 boxes of food and cookies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis here at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Lawrenceville Highway and 7-other churches in DeKalb County.

• Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

• New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd. Stonecrest, GA 30038

• Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

• Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

• Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

• Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

• The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

• Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

