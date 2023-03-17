Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT | Rain rules the St. Patrick’s Day forecast!

WANF First Alert Headline(GRAY MEDIA)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After several days of plentiful sunshine, clouds have returned to the First Alert Forecast and periods of widespread rain may impact your St. Patrick’s Day Friday plans.

Friday begins with cool temperatures and increasing clouds, Temperatures are running 10° to 20° milder than Thursday morning, though still in the 40s and 50s and cool enough for a jacket. The first few drops of rain have fallen in northwest Georgia early this morning. Rain shifts southeastward, deeper into Metro Atlanta, through the morning commute.

It’ll be raining in most Metro Atlanta neighborhoods by mid-morning.

There may be a midday lull in the wet weather, followed by more rain building in from the southwest through the afternoon and early evening. Rain may be a bit heavier, including a few embedded thunderstorms, with the second round after lunch-time. The heaviest of the rain is forecast to fall on the south side of Metro Atlanta on down through Troup, Pike and Putnam Counties where up to two inches of rain may fall. Further north, between one-half inch and one inch of rain will be common.

You can see where it’s raining at any time and check out the hour-by-hour forecast in the First Alert Weather App.

Behind the rain, much colder weather filters back into North Georgia. It’ll feel like the middle of winter across much of the south and southeast this weekend. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50° both weekend afternoons in many neighborhoods. A pesky breeze and clouds stick around. Another freeze or two are in the forecast this weekend, depending on how clouds evolve through Saturday night. Be ready to cover any sensitive plant, gardeners. Bundle up.

Have a wonderful Friday,

Cutter

