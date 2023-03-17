Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia women’s basketball beats Florida State 66-54

The Bulldogs took the lead at the half and never looked back.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Ia. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs beat Florida State 66-54 behind 21 points by guard Diamond Battles. The Bulldogs took the lead at the half and never looked back. They’ll play the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Iowa and No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | A Soggy St. Patrick’s Day
Mekhi Jackson
DeKalb Police identify man seen in video attacking dog that later died
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill

Latest News

Gwinnett School Board tables vote on controversial new sex ed curriculum
South Fulton hiring new city manager as municipal turmoil continues
Mayor Dickens speaks with Forest Cove residents.
Atlanta Public Schools to host ‘Violence Prevention experience’ March 25
Paddy's Bar
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day the right way