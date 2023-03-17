Georgia women’s basketball beats Florida State 66-54

IOWA CITY, Ia. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs beat Florida State 66-54 behind 21 points by guard Diamond Battles. The Bulldogs took the lead at the half and never looked back. They’ll play the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Iowa and No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana Sunday.

