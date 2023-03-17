Gwinnett School Board tables vote on controversial new sex ed curriculum

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County School Board decided to postpone their vote on a proposed change to the district’s sex ed curriculum Thursday night.

This came after Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods sent a letter advising the board to conduct some more research before making a final decision.

A teacher review committee recently submitted recommendations that the district move towards a more inclusive curriculum to better align with state standards.

The district is considering switching to a program called “Health Smart,” which is geared toward kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“Schools are in charge of the education and well-being of all of our students by educating with solid information and promoting positive sexual norms,” one woman told board members during public comment.

But some parents say the proposed curriculum is too graphic and inappropriate for their children.

“For me personally my child is nowhere near developmentally or cognitively ready to even digest or understand a lot of this curriculum they’re wanting to implement,” Holly Terei said.

A district survey revealed roughly 90% of Gwinnett County parents don’t want to change the curriculum the county has used for over two decades. And many parents have questions about new lessons on gender identity and sexuality.

“I don’t really understand the obsession with wanting to have these conversations with such small children,” Terei said. “Things like this should be completely left up to the parents.”

A Gwinnett Schools spokesperson says we will not know until closer to next month’s board meeting whether or not they will vote on this issue again.

