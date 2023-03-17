Gwinnett students to receive free eye exam and glasses from local optometrists

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County students will have a chance to see the world through new lenses thanks to the Georgia Optometric Association.

On Mar. 20-21, a mobile clinic is scheduled to visit Meadowcreek Elementary School from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

The unit is a fully stocked, state-of-the-art, 45-foot mobile eye exam clinic featuring exam rooms, eyewear displays, and an optical manufacturing lab.

According to the GOA and the American Optometric Association, preschool-age children should receive at least one in-person comprehensive eye and vision examination between the ages of three and five to prevent and/or diagnose and treat any eye or vision conditions that may affect visual development.

Members of the GOA will provide free, comprehensive eye exams and eyewear to selected low-income, uninsured and/or underinsured students.

The entire process should take about an hour.

The time students spend with members of the GOA will also serve as a lesson in STEM.

· Science – examination of the eyeball and surrounding structures.

· Technology – use of phoropters and optical equipment to determine vision quality.

· Engineering – machining of eyeglass lenses onboard the mobile eye clinic.

· Mathematics – calculations of corrective lens strength and eyeglass frame size.

