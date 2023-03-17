Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gwinnett students to receive free eye exam and glasses from local optometrists

On Mar. 20-21, a mobile clinic is scheduled to visit Meadowcreek Elementary School from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Free eye exams, glasses for students
Free eye exams, glasses for students(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County students will have a chance to see the world through new lenses thanks to the Georgia Optometric Association.

On Mar. 20-21, a mobile clinic is scheduled to visit Meadowcreek Elementary School from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

The unit is a fully stocked, state-of-the-art, 45-foot mobile eye exam clinic featuring exam rooms, eyewear displays, and an optical manufacturing lab.

According to the GOA and the American Optometric Association, preschool-age children should receive at least one in-person comprehensive eye and vision examination between the ages of three and five to prevent and/or diagnose and treat any eye or vision conditions that may affect visual development.

Members of the GOA will provide free, comprehensive eye exams and eyewear to selected low-income, uninsured and/or underinsured students.

The entire process should take about an hour.

The time students spend with members of the GOA will also serve as a lesson in STEM.

· Science – examination of the eyeball and surrounding structures.

· Technology – use of phoropters and optical equipment to determine vision quality.

· Engineering – machining of eyeglass lenses onboard the mobile eye clinic.

· Mathematics – calculations of corrective lens strength and eyeglass frame size.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | A Soggy St. Patrick’s Day
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill
Mekhi Jackson
DeKalb Police identify man seen in video attacking dog that later died

Latest News

2023 shipments of Girl Scout cookies.
Girl Scouts to partner with DeKalb, faith leaders to distribute food, cookies
Dia Simms
Lobos 1707 & Mezcal CEO Dia Simms talks diversity in the spirit industry
Major Johnnie Ruth Bussey
First Black female deputy honored by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
Reinhardt University women's flag football team
Reinhardt University has 1st home women’s flag football game