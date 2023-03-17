Hey Day Spa in the Krog District talks about the new location

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hey Day Spa on Krog, offers personalized facials by a skin therapist, with a variety of products.

Jada and Natasha with Atlanta News Frist visit the location and received a five-star experience and sat down and talked to shop owner Bre Johnson about their newest location at 124 Krog St NE Suite A140 in Atlanta.

The location offers a variety of enhancements, like the microcurrent, to tone and tighten facial muscles.

Also introducing their nano-infusing to help with fine lines and hydration.

Even though they only offer facials they offer a variety of products that can be created specifically for each client.

Hey Day is open 7 days a week varying based on the days of the week, you can visit their social sites for more information.

