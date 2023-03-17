Positively Georgia
Jesse Metcalfe talks ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ filmed in Georgia

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jesse Metcalfe is known for many early roles and returns with a new Amazon Prime exclusive movie “On a Wing and a Prayer”, which was filmed in Georgia.

He played alongside Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham playing a very imperative role in the movie as Kari Sorensen, a laid-off pilot who helped a passenger land a plane after the pilot dies mid-air.

This movie is based on a true story so to prepare for this role Jesse had to do some extensive training to learn things related to an aircraft.

The movie will release on April 7, Easter Sunday.

