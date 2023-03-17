Kennesaw State loses to Xavier in March Madness
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kennesaw State University fell short against Xavier University in their first-ever NCAA tournament.
The score was 72-67.
What a season for KSU but the Owls fall short in their 1st ever Big Dance appearance. They missed 10 FGs in a row, didn’t score for almost 8 mins in the 2nd half. Their shots weren’t falling & Xavier made the most of it. Kennesaw State falls 72-67 🦉🏀 @ATLNewsFirst— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) March 17, 2023
