Kennesaw State loses to Xavier in March Madness

KSU headed to NCAA Tournament
KSU headed to NCAA Tournament(Atlanta News First)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kennesaw State University fell short against Xavier University in their first-ever NCAA tournament.

The score was 72-67.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

