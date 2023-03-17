Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Peachtree Corners parking deck to close temporarily

Starting Tuesday, fewer parking spaces will be available at a popular shopping center.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bad news for people who made weekend plans to shop until they drop.

Starting Tuesday, fewer parking spaces will be available at a popular shopping center.

Pictures show what’s coming to the Peachtree Corners Town Center parking deck.

The closures will impact the entrances immediately in front of Lazy Dog restaurant, the entrance closest to the Cinebistro parking lot and the ramp near the electric vehicle charging stations.

The closure will be in effect through the summer.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | A Soggy St. Patrick’s Day
Mekhi Jackson
DeKalb Police identify man seen in video attacking dog that later died
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill

Latest News

Gwinnett School Board tables vote on controversial new sex ed curriculum
DeKalb Co. purchases 5K Girl Scout Cookies to benefit underserved communities
Truck weight limit would increase if Georgia bill approved
Big truck weight limit increase could pass in Georgia
Doctor offers prevention tips during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Doctors could face charges for providing care to transgender minors