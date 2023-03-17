Peachtree Corners parking deck to close temporarily

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bad news for people who made weekend plans to shop until they drop.

Starting Tuesday, fewer parking spaces will be available at a popular shopping center.

Pictures show what’s coming to the Peachtree Corners Town Center parking deck.

The closures will impact the entrances immediately in front of Lazy Dog restaurant, the entrance closest to the Cinebistro parking lot and the ramp near the electric vehicle charging stations.

The closure will be in effect through the summer.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.