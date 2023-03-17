Positively Georgia
South Fulton looking to hire new city manager

(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton needs someone to help maintain the neighborhoods you live in.

Mayor Khalid Kamau announced the search for a new city manager today. The move comes after Tammi Saddler-Jones resigned amid hostile workplace claims.

A search committee is now in place to find someone to fill the position.

Once they have a list of finalists, a town hall will be held for residents to meet candidates and ask questions.

Mayor Kamau will then make his nomination.

