Victims’ families honor loved ones, advocate for change 2 years after spa shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been exactly two years since eight lives were taken in deadly shootings at three metro Atlanta spas. Six of the victims were Asian-American women.

Many of the families say they are still grieving the loss of loved ones but they are pushing through to prevent others from going through the sudden loss they experienced exactly two years ago.

Michael Webb says his and his daughter Jami’s lives changed forever two years ago today when his former wife Xiaojie Tan was killed in the Atlanta-area spa shootings.

“My most important job now in life is to be a mother and a father and I wake up every day and try to do that,” said Webb.

The two joined local leaders and others in the Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) community to pay tribute to the 8 people killed that day, including Xiaojie Tan.

“Jami says often her mother was petite and fierce and I can vouch for that,” said Webb.

Webb along with others affected by the tragedy is using their voice to push for change.

Webb says he testified Thursday for HB 161, which requires firearms to be stored securely around children.

“We are no longer satisfied with thoughts and prayers, we are demanding safety and justice for our community,” Robert Peterson said at the State House on Thursday.

Peterson, whose mother Yong Ae Yue was taken suddenly in the deadly spa shootings, is using his voice to make a difference.

“I am inspired by the nationwide galvanizing movement of the Asian American community and those that support our community,” said Peterson.

He is now inspiring others to stand up against racist violence and to spread love just as his mother did.

