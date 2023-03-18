10th annual ‘City of Refuge’ Run 5K underway in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 10th annual “City of Refuge” run 5K is underway in Atlanta on Saturday morning.

The 5K began at 8:30 a.m. at the City of Refuge on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

The group is trying to raise $175,000 for health and wellness, housing, vocational, and youth development programs, officials say.

According to officials, “the City of Refuge was founded in 1997 with the mission to transform the lives of individuals and communities in Atlanta and beyond.”

Officials say registration is $40.

To learn more or register, visit www.refugerun.com.

