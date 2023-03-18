Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

10th annual ‘City of Refuge’ Run 5K underway in Atlanta

10th annual ‘City of Refuge’ Run 5K underway in Atlanta
10th annual ‘City of Refuge’ Run 5K underway in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 10th annual “City of Refuge” run 5K is underway in Atlanta on Saturday morning.

The 5K began at 8:30 a.m. at the City of Refuge on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

The group is trying to raise $175,000 for health and wellness, housing, vocational, and youth development programs, officials say.

According to officials, “the City of Refuge was founded in 1997 with the mission to transform the lives of individuals and communities in Atlanta and beyond.”

Officials say registration is $40.

To learn more or register, visit www.refugerun.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Jackson
DeKalb Police identify man seen in video attacking dog that later died
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Georgia Supreme Court allows Judge Christian Coomer to remain on bench

Latest News

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County under investigation
Online subscription services
GA bill would make it easier to cancel unwanted subscription services
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a...
Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate
10th annual ‘City of Refuge’ Run 5K underway in Atlanta