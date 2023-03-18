Positively Georgia
4 people charged after leading Douglasville police on chase in ‘stolen’ car

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers and two adults face multiple charges after Douglasville police officials say they led police officers on a chase in a car that was “found to be stolen.”

According to Douglasville police officials, a witness reported that several cars were being broken into at the Millwood Park apartment complex on Friday. Officers found a vehicle wanted in connection to the incident.

A pursuit ensued and after performing a PIT maneuver to stop the car near Cooper Street, officials say the four individuals fled the scene on foot.

Three of the individuals were found with handguns and were later arrested, officials tell Atlanta News First. One was apprehended by a police K-9.

Officials say 19-year-old Dareon Kelly, 18-year-old Antavious Bowden, and two 15-year-olds face charges including entering auto, possession of a firearm, and stolen property. The car the individuals were driving was “found to be stolen, but not yet reported,” officials add.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

