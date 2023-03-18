Positively Georgia
54 percent of Buckhead residents against secession, survey says

The dream to secede is dead, for now.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The dream to secede is dead, for now.

Earlier this month state lawmakers voted against a bill that would have let voters decide whether Buckhead should separate from Atlanta and become its own city.

A recently commissioned survey reveals the proposal would have failed on election day, too.

Emory University contracted with McGuire Research Services on a survey.

800 people responded; half lived in Buckhead.

54 percent of current Buckhead residents said they were against the region becoming its own city.

However, when asked whether the question should have been officially voted on, 51 percent said yes.

That survey also asked those same 800 people whether they supported the Atlanta Police Department’s public safety training center.

61 percent of Buckhead residents supported the facility; 46 percent of non-Buckhead residents felt the same way.

