Atlanta Home Show returns to Cobb Galleria this weekend

Atlanta Home Show
Atlanta Home Show(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Home Show returns to the Cobb Galleria from March 17-19.

The show will start from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday featuring special guests and local experts.

“This market has continued to remain very busy and steady. The show brings Atlanta’s leading experts together to give practical advice and the opportunity for guests to shop for their particular project face-to-face and under one roof,” said Mark Levine, Show Manager with Marketplace Events.

Tickets are $11 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Advance $9 tickets are available at Spring Atlanta Home Show 2023.

