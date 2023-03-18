Positively Georgia
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash

Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash
Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down southbound lanes of the north express of SR 3, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office officials say.

According to officials, injuries were reported in the crash. It is unclear how many people were injured and the current extent of the injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

This is an active investigation.

