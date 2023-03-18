Emergency crews respond to Spalding County crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down southbound lanes of the north express of SR 3, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office officials say.

According to officials, injuries were reported in the crash. It is unclear how many people were injured and the current extent of the injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.