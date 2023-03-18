First Alert Forecast: Cold and breezy weekend ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The last weekend of winter is going out with a bang! It will be not only a cold weekend, but a breezy one which will only add to the chill factor.

Today, expect high temperatures to climb into the mid 40s to low 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Winds will be out of the NW 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph possible, which means it will feel like the 30s through about 1 PM, so be sure to bundle up!

Tonight, we look ahead to another cold evening. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s, which means a freeze warning is already in effect.

Highs tomorrow only climb into the mid 40s, but it will feel like the 30s most of the day as the breeze will linger into Sunday.

We start quite the warm up through the work week. High temperatures will be back in the 60s Tuesday, and then near 80 to round out the week.

We could have a few showers up in the mountains Wednesday, otherwise we look to stay dry this week.

Highs will climb into the mid 40s to low 50s today (Atlanta News First)

It will feel more like the 20s and 30s through the afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Cold weekend ahead (Atlanta News First)

Cold and breezy weekend with temperatures gradually warming through the week. (Atlanta News First)

