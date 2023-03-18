Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A COLD last weekend of winter

First Alert Forecast: Cold and dry this weekend
By Fred Campagna
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain is moving out of north Georgia overnight, and cold weather follows on its heels. Look for low temperatures near or below freezing in northwest Georgia, and in the mid 30s in the Atlanta Metro area and points southeast. A Freeze Warning is in effect for part of west and northwest GA into Saturday morning.

Temperatures dip below freezing early morning.
Temperatures dip below freezing early morning.(Atlanta News First)

Look for partly cloudy skies, a 10-20 mph breeze, and temperatures struggling to reach the low 50s in the afternoon. It will feel colder because of the wind.

A Freeze Watch is in effect from Saturday night into Sunday morning. The low temperature will be in the mid 20s to low 30s on Sunday morning. Sunday looks bright and cold with highs only in the 40s - about 20 degrees colder than normal.

Spring arrives on Monday, but it will stay chilly. The low temperature will be near or below freezing, and the high temperature will be in the low to mid 50s.

It will stay dry through most of the workweek with a nice warm-up. Look for highs in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, and well into the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

