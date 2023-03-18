GA bill makes canceling unwanted subscription services easier

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s never as easy as it seems. Canceling your subscription services could have you on hold for hours or jumping through what seems like an endless number of hoops. But now a bill moving through the gold dome is trying to save you money on services you no longer want.

It’s a frustration many of us have felt.

“I’ve gotten trapped in unwanted subscriptions before and they make it really difficult to try to cancel,” said Jason Richards.

Jason Richards says canceling a subscription service shouldn’t be so difficult, but it was when he tried to cancel his lawn care service.

“You signed up to make an appointment to disconnect and then you had to call, it was confusing, it wasn’t easy,” said Richards.

A bill moving through the state house would make it easier to cancel subscription services, including gym memberships. HB 528 requires companies that offer online subscription signups and renewals to allow people to cancel online rather than having to call or cancel in person.

If the legislation passes companies are also required to notify people when they’re charged. If the bill passes, the law would go into effect in January 2024.

