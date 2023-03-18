Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

GA bill would make it easier to cancel unwanted subscription services

Online subscription services
Online subscription services(wwbt)
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s never as easy as it seems.

Canceling your subscription services could have you on hold for hours or jumping through what seems like an endless number of hoops.

But now a bill moving through the gold dome is trying to save you money on services you no longer want.

It’s a frustration many of us have felt.

“I’ve gotten trapped in unwanted subscriptions before and they make it really difficult to try to cancel,” said Jason Richards.

Richards says canceling a subscription service shouldn’t be so difficult, but it was when he tried to cancel his lawn care service.

“You signed up to make an appointment to disconnect and then you had to call, it was confusing, it wasn’t easy,” said Richards.

A bill moving through the state house would make it easier to cancel subscription services, including gym memberships.

HB 528 requires companies that offer online subscription signups and renewals to allow people to cancel online rather than having to call or cancel in person.

If the legislation passes companies are also required to notify people when they’re charged.

If the bill passes the law would go into effect January 2024.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Jackson
DeKalb Police identify man seen in video attacking dog that later died
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Georgia Supreme Court allows Judge Christian Coomer to remain on bench

Latest News

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County under investigation
10th annual ‘City of Refuge’ Run 5K underway in Atlanta
10th annual ‘City of Refuge’ Run 5K underway in Atlanta
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a...
Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate
10th annual ‘City of Refuge’ Run 5K underway in Atlanta