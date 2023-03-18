Hazardous waste event underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hazardous waste event is underway at the Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer station in DeKalb County on Saturday.

It is being held to help people who want to get rid of any potentially hazardous waste they have.

Items such as aerosols, batteries, adhesives, flammable, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, photo chemicals, paint, and artist supplies.

