Hazardous waste event underway in DeKalb County

A hazardous waste event is underway at the Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer station in DeKalb County on Saturday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hazardous waste event is underway at the Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer station in DeKalb County on Saturday.

It is being held to help people who want to get rid of any potentially hazardous waste they have.

Items such as aerosols, batteries, adhesives, flammable, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, photo chemicals, paint, and artist supplies.

