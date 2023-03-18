Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say

DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation(WANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died after being shot at the Roadway Inn hotel in DeKalb County Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a person shot around 11:12 a.m. at 1820 Mountain Industrial Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation which led them to exchange gunfire. The shooter fled the scene on foot and has not been located, police said

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Jackson
Georgia man in police custody in connection to video showing animal abuse
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
subscriptions cancel
GA bill makes canceling unwanted subscription services easier

Latest News

Keeping the community warm. Salvation Army hosts warming shelter for citizens.
Warming centers open in metro Atlanta amid cold weather
Atlanta Home Show
Atlanta Home Show returns to Cobb Galleria this weekend
handcuffs
4 people charged after leading Douglasville police on chase in ‘stolen’ car
Mekhi Jackson
Georgia man in police custody in connection to video showing animal abuse