Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died after being shot at the Roadway Inn hotel in DeKalb County Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a person shot around 11:12 a.m. at 1820 Mountain Industrial Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation which led them to exchange gunfire. The shooter fled the scene on foot and has not been located, police said

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.