Two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County under investigation

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A serious crash in DeKalb County is under investigation.

Officials say officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at Fairington Road and Panola Road in the Stonecrest area near Lithonia around 10:39 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found an individual “entrapped in a vehicle.” DeKalb County fire officials helped “extract” the individual.

That individual was rushed to an area hospital with injuries. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Traffic Specialist Unit also responded to assist.

This is an active investigation. transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

