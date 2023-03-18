Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Shakedown at Fulton County Jail uncovers more than 200 contraband knives

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shakedown at Fulton County Jail March 15 uncovered more than 200 knives, a cell phone and tobacco, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 200 officers from a multitude of agencies took part in the shakedown, which also uncovered pieces of the jail itself. Officers found light switch covers, pieces of plumbing and HVAC equipment and a broomstick.

“We conduct shakedowns on a regular basis,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “This is vital to the protection of our staff and detainees in our care. Inmates are literally crafting shanks from the crumbling walls of the dilapidated facility.  We must remain vigilant in our efforts to confiscate dangerous weapons and contraband as we work to ensure the safety and security of all.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | A Soggy St. Patrick’s Day
Mekhi Jackson
DeKalb Police identify man seen in video attacking dog that later died
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill

Latest News

Gwinnett School Board tables vote on controversial new sex ed curriculum
COVID-19 cases are spiking in South Carolina, and hospital officials say they are starting to...
Shortage of hospital beds for kids
Shortage of hospital beds for kids
DeKalb Co. purchases 5K Girl Scout Cookies to benefit underserved communities