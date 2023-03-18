Shakedown at Fulton County Jail uncovers more than 200 contraband knives

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shakedown at Fulton County Jail March 15 uncovered more than 200 knives, a cell phone and tobacco, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 200 officers from a multitude of agencies took part in the shakedown, which also uncovered pieces of the jail itself. Officers found light switch covers, pieces of plumbing and HVAC equipment and a broomstick.

“We conduct shakedowns on a regular basis,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “This is vital to the protection of our staff and detainees in our care. Inmates are literally crafting shanks from the crumbling walls of the dilapidated facility. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to confiscate dangerous weapons and contraband as we work to ensure the safety and security of all.”

