Speed cameras installed near Stockbridge schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Stockbridge Police Department is cracking down on school zone speeders.

This week, the police department installed new speed detection cameras in front of Red Oak Elementary School and Stockbridge Elementary School.

If a driver is caught speeding, they’ll receive a warning in the mail.

Starting Apr. 17, the warnings go away and be replaced by $75 tickets.

The cameras will operate one hour before and one hour after school hours during the week.

Lieutenant Jon Mcilvaine says the new devices are a “win” for both school safety and the police department.

“As law enforcement, we can’t be everywhere at once,” Mcilvaine said. “Generally when we have to go to a place that’s experienced an issue we’re always there just a little bit after it’s already occurred. This frees up manpower so that our officers can take care of calls for service or property crimes or persons crimes that are occurring in our community.”

The most recent data from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says there were 270 pedestrian deaths in Georgia in 2020.

