Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Speed cameras installed near Stockbridge schools

The cameras will operate one hour before and one hour after school hours during the week.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Stockbridge Police Department is cracking down on school zone speeders.

This week, the police department installed new speed detection cameras in front of Red Oak Elementary School and Stockbridge Elementary School.

If a driver is caught speeding, they’ll receive a warning in the mail.

Starting Apr. 17, the warnings go away and be replaced by $75 tickets.

The cameras will operate one hour before and one hour after school hours during the week.

Lieutenant Jon Mcilvaine says the new devices are a “win” for both school safety and the police department.

“As law enforcement, we can’t be everywhere at once,” Mcilvaine said. “Generally when we have to go to a place that’s experienced an issue we’re always there just a little bit after it’s already occurred. This frees up manpower so that our officers can take care of calls for service or property crimes or persons crimes that are occurring in our community.”

The most recent data from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says there were 270 pedestrian deaths in Georgia in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Jackson
DeKalb Police identify man seen in video attacking dog that later died
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Georgia Supreme Court allows Judge Christian Coomer to remain on bench

Latest News

Speed cameras installed near Stockbridge schools
Filmmakers of ‘Rising Against Asian Hate’ honor Atlanta spa victims
Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Filmmakers of ‘Rising Against Asian Hate’ honor Atlanta spa victims
Husband speaks out after wife killed in Dekalb house fire