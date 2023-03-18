Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Trooper fired for violating rules, accepting cash while on duty, officials say

Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for violating rules and general orders. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been fired for department violations.

WSMV reports that Michael Riley, who worked in Benton County, was terminated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security on March 14.

According to a department spokesman, Riley was let go for cause and for the good of service.

Authorities said an internal investigation showed Riley violated multiple rules and general orders, including accepting money from a person while assisting them on a call.

The department did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Jackson
Georgia man in police custody in connection to video showing animal abuse
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Georgia Supreme Court allows Judge Christian Coomer to remain on bench

Latest News

A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer recalls surviving shark bite off Florida coast
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Some Trump rivals rally to his side as possible charges loom
handcuffs
4 people charged after leading Douglasville police on chase in ‘stolen’ car
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
US Open ‘very hopeful’ unvaccinated Novak Djokovic can play
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half...
March Madness: Brackets in tatters as 2nd round begins