Tyrese Martin sets Skyhawks’ single-game scoring record in victory

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The College Park Skyhawks beat the Grand Rapids Gold in overtime 132-126 behind a franchise-record 46 points from guard Tyrese Martin.

Martin shot 16 of 25 from the floor and nine of 14 from three, including the game-winning three-pointer in overtime. Those nine three-pointers also tie a team record.

His 46 points included some late heroics. Martin scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game and bring it to overtime after the Gold started the quarter on a 9-0 run.

Trent Forrest, Brandon Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili also recorded double-doubles; Forrest scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Martin, a rookie drafted by the Hawks in the second round, has been bouncing between the G League and the NBA this season. While with the Skyhawks, Martin has averaged 19.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game with the Skyhawks.

The Skyhawks close out the regular season March 25 and are in the mix for the last few playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

