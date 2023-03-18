Warming centers open in metro Atlanta amid cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Amid the freezing weather that has hit the metro Atlanta area, two emergency warming centers are set to open.

The warming centers located at Old Adamsville Recreation Center and Central Park will open on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. until Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

Transportation will be provided to both locations beginning at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor Street with return transportation upon deactivation.

