Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Warming centers open in metro Atlanta amid cold weather

Keeping the community warm. Salvation Army hosts warming shelter for citizens.
Keeping the community warm. Salvation Army hosts warming shelter for citizens.(Stephanie Poole)
By Talgat Almanov and Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Amid the freezing weather that has hit the metro Atlanta area, two emergency warming centers are set to open.

The warming centers located at Old Adamsville Recreation Center and Central Park will open on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. until Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

Transportation will be provided to both locations beginning at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor Street with return transportation upon deactivation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Jackson
Georgia man in police custody in connection to video showing animal abuse
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
subscriptions cancel
GA bill makes canceling unwanted subscription services easier

Latest News

DeKalb County Police Department shooting investigation
Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel, shooter at large, police say
Atlanta Home Show
Atlanta Home Show returns to Cobb Galleria this weekend
handcuffs
4 people charged after leading Douglasville police on chase in ‘stolen’ car
Mekhi Jackson
Georgia man in police custody in connection to video showing animal abuse