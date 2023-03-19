42 kids to receive Atlanta Zoo summer safari camp scholarships

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zoo Atlanta officials announced 42 children from Title One schools in the metro Atlanta area are set to receive scholarships for the 2023 summer camp.

“A key aspect of Zoo Atlanta’s mission is to ensure that the rich resources, experiences, and educational opportunities of the Zoo are accessible to everyone. Early connections with wildlife and the natural world can change a child’s life,” said Raymond B. King, President, and CEO. “We are pleased to be able to offer another year of scholarships that can fuel a passion for animals and conservation and support science education.”

The summer session will run weekdays from May 30 through Aug. 4 for campers ages 5 to 14. Students will also receive daily lunch and snacks, a Safari Camp T-shirt, and an extended care option, officials added.

The deadline to apply is April 12 and applications will be reviewed and rewarded on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Zoo Atlanta officials.

Any parents or guardians interested in applying should submit a completed application, show proof of residence in the metro Atlanta area, proof the camper needs a Title One school, and a letter from the guardian that describes how their child will benefit from safari camp. Officials say the child should also write a letter showing interest in the camp.

“Programs offer an immersive experience that builds lasting connections between campers and the natural world with Zoo tours, science-based explorations, animal encounters, educational games, and more,” Zoo Atlanta officials said.

To apply, visit zooatlanta.org/scholarship.

