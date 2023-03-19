Advocates seek a task force be created to address animal cruelty in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal abuse rally was held at the Georgia state capitol on Sunday where advocates called for action and more awareness on the issue.

Advocates are calling on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to create a task force that addresses animal cruelty in the state.

This comes after a man was arrested in connection to an animal cruelty case in DeKalb County recently.

A man who police identified in an animal cruelty video investigation was placed into custody and booked into DeKalb County jail on Saturday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office records show.

The video shows a man chasing a dog down a flight of stairs. The dog cowers as the man punches it. He then grabs the animal by the neck and slams it against a concrete wall.

Police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that they believe Mekhi Jackson is the man seen who punched and slammed a dog into a concrete wall.

“The process of animal cruelty investigation varies on a case-by-case basis,” a DKPD spokesperson wrote in an email to Atlanta News First. “However, the DKPD and the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement Services work very closely together regardless of who is the lead agency. The DeKalb County Police Department has now taken over this investigation.”

