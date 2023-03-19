Positively Georgia
Braves ranked No. 2 most ‘in-demand ticket’ ahead of 2023 MLB season

Atlanta Braves players pose for a photo after they clinched their fifth consecutive NL East...
Atlanta Braves players pose for a photo after they clinched their fifth consecutive NL East title by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1. a baseball game, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just one season after replacing the New York Yankees for the most in-demand tickets ahead of the 2022 MLB season, the Atlanta Braves switched spots and now rank as the No. 2 ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

According to data from the popular online ticket reseller StubHub, the Braves have

This comes weeks after the Atlanta Braves announced it will stop selling its A-List 2023 season tickets due to high demand.

“Increasing international demand and talent continues to be a distinct trend for MLB, which is widely regarded as a quintessentially American pastime,” said StubHub Spokesperson Adam Budelli.

FULL COVERAGE OF THE ATLANTA BRAVES ON ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Last season the Braves sold 3.1 million tickets and are on pace to eclipse that in 2023 with opening weekend and several high-profile games at or near sellout with only standing room available.

According to StubHub officials, “the Braves continue to drive huge sales since their 2021 World Series victory. The Braves sales are trending at their highest ever in StubHub’s MLB season previews - 50% above last year when they earned the No. 1 spot.”

Rounding out the Top 5 most in-demand MLB teams for 2023 according to StubHub are:

  1. New York Yankees
  2. Atlanta Braves
  3. St. Louis Cardinals
  4. Boston Red Sox
  5. Philadelphia Phillies

This season a new balanced schedule will be in place with the Braves playing every team in Major League Baseball, according to officials.

The Braves kick off their 2023 season on the road against the Washington Nationals on March 30. The team will play their home opener at Truist Park on Thursday, April 6 versus the San Diego Padres at 7:20 p.m.

