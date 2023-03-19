Cobb County home deemed ‘a total loss’ after fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County home has been deemed “a total loss” by Cobb County fire officials on Sunday.

According to officials, around 12:45 p.m., fire crews responded to a home on the 2700 block of Jamerson Road after reports of a fire.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire and worked to put the fire out.

“The home and adjacent garage were a total loss,” officials told Atlanta News First.

The homeowner told Cobb County fire officials that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire from spreading into the woods and to nearby homes, officials added.

The fire remains under investigation.

