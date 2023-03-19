Positively Georgia
Food crawl for dogs event held in metro Atlanta

A food crawl on the Atlanta Beltline for dogs was held Sunday afternoon.
A food crawl on the Atlanta Beltline for dogs was held Sunday afternoon.(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A food crawl on the Atlanta Beltline for dogs was held Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the food crawl is catered to dogs and gave the pets some special treats. Brewdog, Envegan, and Butter and Cream prepared dishes for dogs. Pet owners also were offered snacks and a craft beer for the event.

Several businesses gave dogs and dog owners giveaways and prizes, including the Whole Dog Market, Bark ATL, Piedmont Bark, and more.

For more information, click here.

