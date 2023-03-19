Positively Georgia
Family of Atlanta man killed at Buckhead restaurant demands action

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nearly a year after Nygil Cullins was shot and killed by Atlanta Police, his family and the Georgia NAACP say they’re finally seeing some of the footage from that night.

Now, they’re demanding to meet with officials, including the Fulton County District Attorney, and for all of the bodycam footage to be released.

“We have grave concerns about what we see in this video,” Gerald Griggs, Georgia NAACP president, said. “Nygil was shot over ten times, a police officer fired at least three to five shots initially into Nygil, then paused and fired again.”

On Saturday, dozens gathered outside of Fogo De Chao, the restaurant where Cullins was killed last May, calling for justice.

The 22-year-old was killed when police responded to reports of an unruly customer with a gun.

Cullins’ mom, Mya, told Atlanta News First last year, she called 911 that same day pleading for EMS to respond because her son was having a mental health crisis.

She continued to say his death could have been prevented.

“We should not have to sit ten months from the date of my son’s passing to beg to be able to see bodycam footage,” she said. “We ask for the district attorney to move swiftly in this case, investigate it and do what is necessary.”

