First Alert Forecast: Winter goes out on a very cold note

Winter is trying its hardest to hold on as we get ready to welcome in Spring tomorrow.

Today will be another cold and breezy day. While we will have lots of sunshine, highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s, but with the breeze, it’ll feel anywhere from the teens in the morning to the 30s through the afternoon.

Another freeze warning is in place tonight as overnight lows to kick off the work and school week will range from the low 20s in the mountains to mid to upper 20s for metro.

Tomorrow kicks off a nice warming trend for us, though! We will climb into the mid 50s tomorrow under sunny skies, and by Thursday we are back near 80!

When it comes to rain, we could have a few showers north of Atlanta Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry.

Beyond that, we focus our attention to the end of the week. A cold front will bring a chance for rain and storms late Friday night potentially through Saturday afternoon.

We will watch the progression of this front for any kind of severe weather potential, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered when it comes to that.

