First Alert Forecast: Winter goes out on a very cold note

After a freezing start, highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s today
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Winter is trying its hardest to hold on as we get ready to welcome in Spring tomorrow.

Today will be another cold and breezy day. While we will have lots of sunshine, highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s, but with the breeze, it’ll feel anywhere from the teens in the morning to the 30s through the afternoon.

Another freeze warning is in place tonight as overnight lows to kick off the work and school week will range from the low 20s in the mountains to mid to upper 20s for metro.

Tomorrow kicks off a nice warming trend for us, though! We will climb into the mid 50s tomorrow under sunny skies, and by Thursday we are back near 80!

When it comes to rain, we could have a few showers north of Atlanta Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry.

Beyond that, we focus our attention to the end of the week. A cold front will bring a chance for rain and storms late Friday night potentially through Saturday afternoon.

We will watch the progression of this front for any kind of severe weather potential, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered when it comes to that.

Cold, sunny, and breezy Sunday ahead
Cold, sunny, and breezy Sunday ahead(Atlanta News First)
It will struggle to feel warmer than the 30s this afternoon
It will struggle to feel warmer than the 30s this afternoon(Atlanta News First)
Another freeze warning goes into effect at 10 PM tonight through 11 AM Monday
Another freeze warning goes into effect at 10 PM tonight through 11 AM Monday(Atlanta News First)
We will wake up tomorrow in the low to mid 20s across most of North Georgia
We will wake up tomorrow in the low to mid 20s across most of North Georgia(Atlanta News First)
Spring starts on a cold note, with highs in the mid 50s.
Spring starts on a cold note, with highs in the mid 50s.(Atlanta News First)
Cold to end the weekend, but warming day by day for the firs week of Spring. Rain and storms...
Cold to end the weekend, but warming day by day for the firs week of Spring. Rain and storms returns Friday night into Saturday.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

