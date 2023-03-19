Gwinnett County Robotics competition underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County Public Schools is hosting a competition that features some of the best robotics teams in Georgia.

The fast-paced and exciting competition featured more than 20 teams and showcased some of the most promising STEM talents from GCPS high schools.

Students were required to design, build, program, and strategize their larger-than-life robotic solutions from the ground up in the FRC energy-focused challenge called “Charged Up,” officials told Atlanta News First.

“FRC is an authentic workforce development opportunity for businesses to invest and recruit our next generation of employees and for students to understand the amazing career opportunities that are available in their own communities,” officials said.

“Featuring both autonomous and driver challenges, you’ll be amazed by the creations of the 20+ teams in action. When we partner together, we ensure the Gwinnett County workforce keeps talent local and continues to thrive,” Gwinnett County officials said.

The competition is open to spectators until 4 p.m.

This event provides a great way for the community to learn more about FRC and witness a showcase of the amazing STEM learning happening in GCPS, officials add.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.