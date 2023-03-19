Officials investigate fatal I-75 north crash in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 north early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of I-75 and I-85 north expressway near 10th Street after reports of a crash around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located two cars involved in the crash.

Investigators say the driver of a Kia Soul was traveling south on Buford Highway when they struck the concrete wall, rolled over, and fell onto the I-75 north expressway near the I-85 north split.

Officials say the Kia Soul was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling on the I-75 north expressway. Georgia State Patrol assisted Atlanta police officials in the crash on I-75, officials say.

The identity of the fatal crash victim has not been released by officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

